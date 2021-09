Remarks by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos

Inflation could peak at around 3.4% to 3.5%

Have not seen indication that wages are on the rise

Need to be vigilant to upside surprise on inflation

The part on wages is just a roundabout way of saying that the surge in inflation is still largely due to more transient factors, which reaffirms the ECB's 'transitory' stance.