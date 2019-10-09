ECB's de Guindos: Inflation expectations are not de-anchoring

Comments by ECB vice president Luis de Guindos





But there is a potential risk that they could do so

Have not discussed groundwork for further rate cuts

-0.50% is the correct level at present

Side effects of monetary policy are becoming more and more evident, tangible

Says that ECB still has headroom to ease further

If trade tensions escalate and no-deal Brexit materialises, the growth outlook will deteriorate further

He also says that they will monitor the outlook and changes to the downside risks before making any changes ahead of their next policy meeting. Not really anything new being offered by de Guindos in the comments above really.



