ECB's de Guindos: Inflation will hover at present levels over the next 12 months
That isn't too encouraging with regards to the inflation outlook
- Wage growth of above 2% should be considered when looking at inflation
- Says that there are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus outbreak
Yep, euro area inflation is going nowhere and is also expected to go nowhere considering regional and global developments. That is likely to see the ECB stay on the sidelines for the remainder of the year - until we know more about the strategy review.