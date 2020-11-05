ECB's de Guindos: New ECB projections not going to be very far away from EC forecast today

de Guindos hints that the ECB will cut its growth forecasts next month





Adding that he believes that "they're not going to be very far away from the projections that we saw today from the European Commission (EC)".







That's a bit odd because the -0.1% q/q forecast by the EC earlier is rather conservative in my view when you think about all the tighter restrictions that are being applied across the region now. I suppose he could be alluding more towards 2021 but we'll see.

He says growth will be more sluggish next year than what policymakers have initially projected, and that they will update their projections at the December meeting.