ECB's de Guindos: Recent data suggests we can be more optimistic about growth

Comments by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos





However, we can only draw more conclusions about how robust this recovery is once we settle down more into the new normal in Q3 and Q4 this year.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

In any case, I wouldn't read too much into the remark here. PEPP stimulus is here to stay for some time and I don't expect the ECB to risk a taper tantrum of sorts at this stage.

I don't want to burst his bubble but it is a bit too early to draw any conclusions from recent economic data seen in May and June surely. Yes, there's no major setback and conditions are improving from month-to-month.