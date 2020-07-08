ECB's de Guindos: Recent data suggests we can be more optimistic about growth
Comments by ECB vice president, Luis de GuindosI don't want to burst his bubble but it is a bit too early to draw any conclusions from recent economic data seen in May and June surely. Yes, there's no major setback and conditions are improving from month-to-month.
However, we can only draw more conclusions about how robust this recovery is once we settle down more into the new normal in Q3 and Q4 this year.
In any case, I wouldn't read too much into the remark here. PEPP stimulus is here to stay for some time and I don't expect the ECB to risk a taper tantrum of sorts at this stage.