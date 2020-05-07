ECB's de Guindos repeats that fiscal response to the crisis is very important

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

The ECB continues to call on European governments to not leave them hanging

But amid the rift between the likes of Germany and Netherlands and the likes of Italy and Spain, it is unlikely that we will even see a cohesive decision on the solidarity fund even in June. If anything, we'll be seeing more of this as per the usual:
See here for global coronavirus case data

Kick can
