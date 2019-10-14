ECB's de Guindos: Risk of a recession in the euro area is very low

Famous last words?









According to survey on economists, the Eurozone economy is expected to expand by 0.1% in Q3 but as the economic outlook continues to worsen, I reckon there's a good chance of a technical recession come Q1 2020. This adds to the constant barrage since last year and look where we are now.

As I have said before, one of the gauges of an increasing potential of a recession is how much lawmakers and policymakers actually mention the word itself.