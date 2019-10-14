ECB's de Guindos: Risk of a recession in the euro area is very low
Famous last words?As I have said before, one of the gauges of an increasing potential of a recession is how much lawmakers and policymakers actually mention the word itself.
This adds to the constant barrage since last year and look where we are now.
According to survey on economists, the Eurozone economy is expected to expand by 0.1% in Q3 but as the economic outlook continues to worsen, I reckon there's a good chance of a technical recession come Q1 2020.