ECB's De Guindos says the EU should consider Eurobonds for coronavirus.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Luis de Guindos is Vice-President of the European Central Bank.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD is losing ground, as are other currencies against the dollar

