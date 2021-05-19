ECB's de Guindos: The present levels of yields are favourable
Remarks by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos
- Momentum of vaccination campaign key in recovery
- Crypto volatility not posing risk to overall financial stability
The ECB is certainly looking more sanguine about bond market conditions as of late, even if yields are threatening higher as pointed out earlier here.
If real yields continue to climb though, that will certainly pose a problem to the central bank but for now, a problem deferred is a problem out of mind.