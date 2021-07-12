ECB's de Guindos: We expect inflation to be on the rise until the year-end

Remarks by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos





Risks to inflation outlook tilted to the upside

Risks to growth are seen as broadly balanced

The spread of mutations show we should not be complacent

Inflation allowed to overshoot depending on circumstances







In any case, we may never even get to a point for this to warrant any serious consideration so there's not much need to get ahead of ourselves at this stage.

Another policymaker remark on inflation, another differing opinion. Just last week, we already saw Weidmann and Villeroy shoot down the so-called average inflation targeting so you have to wonder how big of a deal this is behind the scenes.