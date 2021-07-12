ECB's de Guindos: We expect inflation to be on the rise until the year-end
Remarks by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos
Another policymaker remark on inflation, another differing opinion. Just last week, we already saw Weidmann and Villeroy shoot down the so-called average inflation targeting so you have to wonder how big of a deal this is behind the scenes.
- Risks to inflation outlook tilted to the upside
- Risks to growth are seen as broadly balanced
- The spread of mutations show we should not be complacent
- Inflation allowed to overshoot depending on circumstances
In any case, we may never even get to a point for this to warrant any serious consideration so there's not much need to get ahead of ourselves at this stage.