ECB's de Guindos: Will decide on PEPP alternatives in December, if needed
Further remarks by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos
- Monetary policy will remain accommodative but the goal is price stability
- If economic activity normalises, PEPP will have accomplished its mission
He also adds that the central bank is expecting supply bottlenecks to ease but is wary that they must avoid a second-round of effects stemming from the issue i.e. risks associated with more persistent inflation or stagflation per se.