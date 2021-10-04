ECB's de Guindos: Will decide on PEPP alternatives in December, if needed

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further remarks by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos

  • Monetary policy will remain accommodative but the goal is price stability
  • If economic activity normalises, PEPP will have accomplished its mission
He also adds that the central bank is expecting supply bottlenecks to ease but is wary that they must avoid a second-round of effects stemming from the issue i.e. risks associated with more persistent inflation or stagflation per se.

