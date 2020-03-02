ECB's de Guindos: The front line of the response to coronavirus should be fiscal policy

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

No better time to throw the governments under the bus than now

If the ECB is looking to get governments to act, this is just about as good a time as any considering the circumstances across the globe. That will make Lagarde one happy owl.
