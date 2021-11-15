ECBs DeGindos: Rising energy costs are weighing on growth

ECBs Luis DeGuindos speaking





Rising energy costs are weighing on growth by limiting purchasing power of households



To prevent the materialization of the medium-term risks that we have identified, it is essential to maintain the momentum of the recovery and avoid scenarios that could put our price stability objective in jeopardy



Having a strong sustained and broad-based recovery is at the center of our policy concerns.



By ensuring favorable financing conditions, monetary policy continues to pave the way forward



Supply-side shortages may dampen activity while pushing up prices adding to the uncertainty in the outlook for growth and inflation



Now could be the time to consider starting to gradually implement country specific macro policies



The current phase of higher inflation reflecting in part the aforementioned increase in energy prices and supply constraints, could last longer than expected.



Inflation expectations are not the anchored



Drivers of inflation are temporary in nature.



2021 wage bargaining process was delayed, could make deflationary process slower.



Will have to make decisions mainly in December.



Flexibility allows to reduce pace of purchases



