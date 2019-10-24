ECB's Draghi: Downside risks are prominent, inflation muted

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Highlights of Draghi's opening statement:

Draghi Oct 22, 2019
  • ECB is providing substantial monetary policy support
  • Services and construction show ongoing resilience but some moderation
  • Risks to the economic outlook remain on the downside
  • Headline inflation likely to decline further
  • Underlying inflation to pick up over medium term
  • Incoming data point to moderate but positive growth in H2
  • Weak growth delays pass-through to inflation
  • Ample degree of monetary policy is still necessary
  • Fiscal stance is 'mildly expansionary' and providing some support
  • Governments with fiscal space should act in a timely manner
There wasn't much in the opening statement and the comments about downside risks weren't a surprise. The euro has edged higher.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose