ECB's Draghi: Downside risks are prominent, inflation muted

Highlights of Draghi's opening statement:





ECB is providing substantial monetary policy support

Services and construction show ongoing resilience but some moderation

Risks to the economic outlook remain on the downside

Headline inflation likely to decline further

Underlying inflation to pick up over medium term



Incoming data point to moderate but positive growth in H2

Weak growth delays pass-through to inflation



Ample degree of monetary policy is still necessary

Fiscal stance is 'mildly expansionary' and providing some support

Governments with fiscal space should act in a timely manner



There wasn't much in the opening statement and the comments about downside risks weren't a surprise. The euro has edged higher.