ECB's Holzman says central bank on good route to change way of decision making

Comments from new Austrian National Bank Governor Robert Holzmann
The central bank governor from Austria who replaced Lautenschlaeger following her resignation hints that the governing council wasn't happy with how decisions were made under Draghi. Look for a push for a broader consensus under Lagarde. That's something that points to a less-dovish stance and -- perhaps -- a paralyzed central bank if growth sours.
