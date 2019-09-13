ECB's Holzmann: A major pushback took place at yesterday's meeting
Comments by the rather new ECB governing council member, Robert Holzmann
- Says that arguments he presented did not prevail
- Doesn't think that current ECB policy will be in place for decades
It certainly doesn't feel that there was the "full agreement" that Draghi suggested with regards to the overall stimulus package. Holzmann is proving himself to be quite the hawk with his early remarks as this adds to the ones two weeks back here.