ECB's Holzmann: It crossed my mind that the policy decision was a mistake

This rebuffs the notion that there was a lack of unanimity involving the stimulus package that was introduced yesterday

Says that Lagarde isn't "locked" by the current policy

That said, I'm not one to believe that Lagarde will walk back on any of the policy measures that were introduced yesterday.





Her appointment may be politically motivated, but it comes with a résumé of being IMF president - something which I argued back in July may come in handy for the ECB at a time like this i.e. pushing for fiscal support.



