ECB's Holzmann: It is right to assume Lagarde signaled more stimulus to come

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Adds that the ECB may think of new instruments by December

  • Ultimate decision will be based on data in December
  • Sees little effectiveness in any interest rate cut
The main talk in yesterday's press conference was about "recalibrating", which arguably means that the ECB is likely to introduce a mix of policy measures - not just PEPP expansion - in trying to address the latest setbacks to the economic recovery in the region.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose