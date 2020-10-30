ECB's Holzmann: It is right to assume Lagarde signaled more stimulus to come
Adds that the ECB may think of new instruments by December
- Ultimate decision will be based on data in December
- Sees little effectiveness in any interest rate cut
The main talk in yesterday's press conference was about "recalibrating", which arguably means that the ECB is likely to introduce a mix of policy measures - not just PEPP expansion - in trying to address the latest setbacks to the economic recovery in the region.