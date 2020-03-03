ECB's Holzmann: Monetary policy actions are secondary to fiscal support

Comments by ECB governing council member, Robert Holzmann





ECB must stay vigilant, but not overreact

TLTROs will be under consideration next week

Sees no urgency to move on TLTROs

Well, he's not exactly wrong in that regard since the virus outbreak has significant ramifications for the supply-side of the equation. But economic channels work in tandem and a demand-side shock will also be part and parcel of this virus outbreak.





However, it sure seems like the ECB is not going to budge until they get firm commitments from the governments that they will also be doing something about this.



