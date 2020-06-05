ECB's Holzmann: PEPP has been efficient in reducing distortions

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

ECB members continue to reaffirm their decision from yesterday

In terms of trying to close the spreads, the programme has certainly done the trick but it is going to be interesting to see how they will choose to wean the market off of it in 2021 or 2022. As we have learned in the past, taper tantrums can sometimes be unpleasant.
