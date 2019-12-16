ECB's Holzmann: Possibility of rate change if 2020 trough passes

Comment by ECB governing council member, Robert Holzmann







Either way, his view comes with two major caveats. The first is "if" the economic slowdown has reached its bottom and is recovering again next year. The second is "if" other members of the governing council will also feel the same way.

That's a hawkish comment but it must be reminded that Holzmann was one of those opposed to the September stimulus package in which he said that "current monetary policy was wrong" and that "negative rates currently send the wrong signal".