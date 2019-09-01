ECB's Holzmann says is sceptical about further lowering interest rates
Spoke over the weekend
- I will probably voice a somewhat more critical stance concerning suggestions about a future deepening of the monetary footprint
- Cheap money has its charms but also its limits, especially when it lasts for a long time.
European Central Bank Governing Council next meet on September 12