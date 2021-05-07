ECB's Kazaks: Decision to slow bond purchases is possible in June
That is a bold statement
So much for stepping up PEPP purchases in Q2, it is all about the taper now for the ECB.
- Might not use full PEPP envelope
- Risks to economic outlook somewhat on the upside now
- But premature about exiting PEPP entirely
The euro has jumped on the headline here, moving up from 1.2065 to 1.2089 against the dollar. We'll have to see if other ECB policymakers will echo similar remarks moving forward, or if this is just a bit of a slip in tongue by Kazaks.