ECB's Kazaks: Forecast of €500 billion PEPP boost not very off the mark
ECB policymaker, Martins Kazaks, shedding some light into the possible options for the upcoming December meeting
- ECB could consider extending TLRTOs from 3 years to 5 years
- ECB should consider other assets in TLTRO collateral
- Would not oppose to extending PEPP by 12 months
This just buffs the narrative that these are the two main policy tools the ECB will be working with later this month, and at least there are some numbers there to have an idea of how far they would be willing to stretch things when push comes to shove.