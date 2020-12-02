ECB's Kazaks: Forecast of €500 billion PEPP boost not very off the mark

ECB policymaker, Martins Kazaks, shedding some light into the possible options for the upcoming December meeting





ECB could consider extending TLRTOs from 3 years to 5 years

ECB should consider other assets in TLTRO collateral

Would not oppose to extending PEPP by 12 months

This just buffs the narrative that these are the two main policy tools the ECB will be working with later this month, and at least there are some numbers there to have an idea of how far they would be willing to stretch things when push comes to shove.



