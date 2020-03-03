ECB's Kazimir: Panic and overreaction could cost us a lot

Tweets from the Slovak central banker

It doesn't sound like he's in any rush to act. There is talk of a lending program for SMEs impacted by the drop in activity. I think he's referring to QE and rate cuts, not something like that.







G7 coordination, aimed to shield the global economy, is much appreciated. Important for ECB to remain alert, monitor situation. There's no imminent need to act, but we're ready to step in when and where necessary. Panic & overreaction could cost us a lot.

I think central bankers are asking themselves what the endgame is for emergency cuts. If they cut now and the situation improves, will they be able to undo the cuts later without causing trouble?





