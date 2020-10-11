ECB's Kazimir said the Bank will do "all we can" to get inflation to target

European Central Bank board member Peter Kazimir speaking on Sunday.

  • inflation is not where we would want it to be
  • we will do all we can to get it to the desired levels
  • "We expect the state of low inflation or even up to deflation will not be permanent, but only temporary" 
Was speaking in an interview with Hospodárske noviny, a daily economic newspaper published in Slovakia. Via Reuters.

"All we can" is indicative of continued, and perhaps even further, loose monetary policy. 

