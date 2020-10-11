ECB's Kazimir said the Bank will do "all we can" to get inflation to target

European Central Bank board member Peter Kazimir speaking on Sunday.

inflation is not where we would want it to be

we will do all we can to get it to the desired levels

"We expect the state of low inflation or even up to deflation will not be permanent, but only temporary"

Was speaking in an interview with Hospodárske noviny, a daily economic newspaper published in Slovakia. Via Reuters.





"All we can" is indicative of continued, and perhaps even further, loose monetary policy.






