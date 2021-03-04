ECB's Knot: Discussion starting point is that rise in rates reflect better growth, inflation prospects

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB policymaker, Klaas Knot

  • Can be optimistic about economy in 2H 2021
  • Market is pricing in cautious optimism on the outlook
The ECB communication on the recent surge higher in yields has been a bit of a perplexing one. On the one hand, they're adamant that they are not wanting to accept such developments and offering threats about tapping more into the PEPP envelope.

On the other, there is also mention that such threats may be as far as they will go and then you also get remarks like the above. So, who's really in charge here?
