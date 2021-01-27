ECB's Knot: ECB has tools to counter euro appreciation if needed
Comments by ECB policymaker, Klaas Knot
- ECB is monitoring strengthening in the euro
- Euro strength would take prominence for ECB if it threatens inflation outlook
- ECB taking a holistic view on financing conditions
- ECB hasn't reached lower bound, still room for rate cuts
- Too early to talk about exit from low rates
- There should be room for optimism after the summer
This is knocking the euro a little lower on the day, with EUR/USD falling to 1.2120 currently - creeping below its 200-hour moving average. There is also a slight dollar bid across the board as we see commodity currencies ease to session lows on the day as well.