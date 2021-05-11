ECBs Knot: Ground for Euro area recovery getting firmer and firmer

ECBs Klaas Knot speaking

ECB Knot
ECBs Klaas Knot (Dutch central bank president) is on the wires saying:
  • ground for Euro area coverage getting firmer and firmer
  • high-frequency data showing services sector catching up
  • downside risks will gradually fade
  • there is still significant upside risk from pent up demand
  • outlook is quite bright
  • winding down emergency support would mean rotating to other ECB tools
  • only talking about rotation to other unconventional support measures
  • will still have APP (asset purchase program), negative rates
  • wage growth likely to stay moderate
  • no case for fundamentally different inflation outlook
The comments are positive for economic growth and recovery from the Dutch central banker

