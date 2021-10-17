ECB’s Knot says current inflation rise is mostly temporary

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Dutch central bank governor and hence a European Central Bank Governing Council member, Klaas Knot, spoke on Sunday in a TV interview. 

Link to the Bloomberg piece is here (may be gated) . Curiously Bloomberg headline the piece with:
  • ECB's Knot Sees Interest Rates Edging Up as Stimulus Curtailed
and open with:
  • Interest rates will start to edge up once central banks begin unwinding their most important stimulus programs in the first half of next year, Klaas Knot, a European Central Bank Governing Council member, said Sunday.
There is nothing in their article to indicate Knott said this that I can see. Check it yourself at that link above if you can access it. 

