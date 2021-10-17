ECB’s Knot says current inflation rise is mostly temporary

Dutch central bank governor and hence a European Central Bank Governing Council member, Klaas Knot, spoke on Sunday in a TV interview.

ECB's Knot Sees Interest Rates Edging Up as Stimulus Curtailed

Interest rates will start to edge up once central banks begin unwinding their most important stimulus programs in the first half of next year, Klaas Knot, a European Central Bank Governing Council member, said Sunday.

There is nothing in their article to indicate Knott said this that I can see. Check it yourself at that link above if you can access it.



