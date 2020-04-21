ECB's Knot: Virus could give further impetus to de-globalization
Comments from the ECB's Knot:
- Immediate response to virus was decisive and comprehensive
- We must avoid bankruptcy of solvent firms, illiquid firms and states
- Pan-European response is needed
- Monetary policy must play a key role in the recovery phase
I find it concerning that the language around spending and bailouts doesn't seem to include the reality that the money will need to be paid back one day. Or maybe they know in their bones that direct monetization of government debt is coming.