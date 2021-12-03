Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Oil keeps a modest bounce after OPEC+ decision to rollover existing output policy
-
Dollar holds slightly firmer to start the session
-
Aussie falls further as sellers eye downside extension to key technical break
-
S&P and Dow erase yesterday's losses.
-
EURUSD stays below the 100 hour MA but can't get below the swing area
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Lagarde: It is very unlikely to see rate hikes in 2022
-
ECB's Lagarde: Inflation profile looks like a hump
-
ECB's Knot: We continue to believe inflation is largely a temporary phenomenon
-
Fed's Mester: Omicron risks fueling further inflation pressures in the US
-
Federal Reserve speakers coming up for Friday 03 December 2021