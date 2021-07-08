ECB's Lagarde: New "more narrative based" statement will replace introductory statement at ECB press conference

Comments from Lagarde after the ECB's strategy review





New "more narrative based" statement will replace introductory statement at ECB press conference

2% inflation is not a ceiling

Link between monetary aggregates and inflation has weakened

Regular review cycle will begin with next review planned in 2025

"Symmetry means negative and positive deviation from the target are equally undesirable"

This move isn't a clarification on policy "it's quite a lot"

There is no longer any ambiguity

Are we doing average inflation targeting? The answer is no

"I don't think that by having this simple and solid 2% target, we are pushing out the actual tightening that would take place, no"



The ECB is way behind the Fed and a few other central banks on this shift, as usual.





Lagarde was asked if this was really a change or just a clarification and then began to outline a series of garbled points that were far-from-convincing.















The rise in the euro today also suggests the market isn't exactly believing the idea that anything has changed. Symmetry has been in every introductory statement since 2019.

