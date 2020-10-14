ECB's Lagarde: Climate change warrants question about market neutrality
Comments by ECB president, Christine Lagarde
- Not enough finance is going in the 'green' direction
- But will not pass judgment on the issue yet
No real mention of monetary policy by Lagarde but on this topic, I've never liked how central banks and financial firms are getting involved on the issue of climate change and ESG. There's always going to be an issue of vested interests and 'neutrality', even more considering what we know about policymakers and lawmakers these days.