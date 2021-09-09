Lagarde opening statement: Current inflation increase largely temporary

Rebound in recovery increasingly advanced

Sees economic activity at pre-pandemic levels at year end

Delta spread could delay full reopening

Underlying inflation price pressures building up slowly

Medium term inflation seen well below target

Labour market improving rapidly

Improving business optimism is supporting business investment

We see the risks to the economy as broadly balanced

If supply bottlenecks last longer and feed through to higher-than-expected wage rises, price pressures could be more persistent

The euro treaded water through the opening statement but fell later when she characterized the taper as a 'recalibration'.

