ECB's Lagarde: ECB closely monitoring evolution of longer-term yields

Comments from the ECB leader:

  • ECB closely monitoring evolution of longer-term yields
  • ECB will continue to support all sectors of the economy by preserving favorable financing conditions over pandemic period
  • Commitment implies looking at indicators along the whole transmission chain of our monetary policy
  • Will look at indicators from risk-free rates to gov't borrowing costs to capital markets to bank lending for firms and households
Imagine warning on the longer end with German 10s at -0.35% and Italian 10s at 0.61%.

