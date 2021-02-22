ECB's Lagarde: ECB closely monitoring evolution of longer-term yields
Comments from the ECB leader:
- ECB closely monitoring evolution of longer-term yields
- ECB will continue to support all sectors of the economy by preserving favorable financing conditions over pandemic period
- Commitment implies looking at indicators along the whole transmission chain of our monetary policy
- Will look at indicators from risk-free rates to gov't borrowing costs to capital markets to bank lending for firms and households
Imagine warning on the longer end with German 10s at -0.35% and Italian 10s at 0.61%.