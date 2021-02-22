ECB's Lagarde: ECB closely monitoring evolution of longer-term yields

ECB closely monitoring evolution of longer-term yields

ECB will continue to support all sectors of the economy by preserving favorable financing conditions over pandemic period

Commitment implies looking at indicators along the whole transmission chain of our monetary policy

Will look at indicators from risk-free rates to gov't borrowing costs to capital markets to bank lending for firms and households

Imagine warning on the longer end with German 10s at -0.35% and Italian 10s at 0.61%.

