ECB's Lagarde: Financial markets have calmed down enormously

ECB president, Christine Lagarde, remarks in an interview with the FT





ECB actions had demonstrated their efficiency, effectiveness

But economic recovery would be constrained, uncertain and fragmented

Some euro area countries will recover more quickly than others

"I wouldn't put all my bets on 18 July" (on EU recovery fund)

Says would give it until month-end for a potentially favourable outcome She also dropped some hints about next week's ECB policy meeting by saying that "we have done so much that we have quite a bit of time to assess incoming data carefully". Not that it is a surprise, but that just reaffirms market expectations at this stage.





Other than that, the key takeaway is that even Lagarde herself isn't entirely confident that EU member states can reach a compromise on the recovery fund before the break.



