ECB's Lagarde: Inflation not converging to goal over medium term

We will look through short-term shifts in prices

It will take awhile before the ECB must worry about inflation

Favorable financing conditions are the ECB's compass

We must continue with accommodative monetary policy

We need fiscal support at least through year end

The eurozone is trapped. The structure of the euro means they can't do the kind of monetary financing that's going to lead to much better growth in the US and elsewhere. It will also keep inflation pinned below 2%. Ultimately, if inflation gets out of hand elsewhere that may prove to be a good thing but I'm skeptical.

