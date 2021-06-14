ECB's Lagarde: It is too early to debate the end of PEPP purchases

Remarks by ECB president, Christine Lagarde, to Politico

Hopes to present strategy review results by the end of summer

We are on the road to recovery, squarely on the way to pre-pandemic levels

Likely to be back there in Q1 2022

Thinks that ECB has delivered in terms of policy support

In her own words, "not to brag about it, but we sure delivered" when asked on how the ECB has dealt with the whole pandemic response since last year.



