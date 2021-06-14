ECB's Lagarde: It is too early to debate the end of PEPP purchases
Remarks by ECB president, Christine Lagarde, to Politico
- Hopes to present strategy review results by the end of summer
- We are on the road to recovery, squarely on the way to pre-pandemic levels
- Likely to be back there in Q1 2022
- Thinks that ECB has delivered in terms of policy support
In her own words, "not to brag about it, but we sure delivered" when asked on how the ECB has dealt with the whole pandemic response since last year.