ECB's Lagarde: It is very unlikely to see rate hikes in 2022
Further remarks by Lagarde
In terms of commitment, she's largely referring to the next steps on APP purchases or should I say "life after PEPP" for the ECB. Markets are expecting some assurances and firmer direction but Lagarde seems to want to steer clear of that for now.
- Confident about ending PEPP in March
- In December, we need to give some clarity to markets
- There are ways to give clarity without making long-term commitments
- ECB would like to err on that side but stands ready in both directions