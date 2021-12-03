ECB's Lagarde: It is very unlikely to see rate hikes in 2022

Further remarks by Lagarde

Confident about ending PEPP in March

In December, we need to give some clarity to markets

There are ways to give clarity without making long-term commitments

ECB would like to err on that side but stands ready in both directions





In terms of commitment, she's largely referring to the next steps on APP purchases or should I say "life after PEPP" for the ECB. Markets are expecting some assurances and firmer direction but Lagarde seems to want to steer clear of that for now.