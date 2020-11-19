ECB's Lagarde: Key challenge will be to bridge the gap until vaccination is well advanced

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB president, Christine Lagarde


  • This is so the recovery can build its own momentum after
  • It is more important than ever for fiscal, monetary policy to work hand in hand
  • Euro area economic activity lost momentum going into Q4
  • The resurgence in virus cases is weighing on services in particular
  • Euro area economy expected to be severely affected by rapid increase in infections
  • Expects headline inflation to stay in negative territory until early 2021
  • ECB reserving favourable conditions for as long as needed to support jobs, credit
  • Full speech
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Lagarde also mentions that PEPP and TLTRO are likely to remain as the main tools for the central bank, so that continues to reaffirm market expectations that a rate cut is unlikely to be part of the "recalibration" going into the meeting next month.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose