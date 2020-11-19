ECB's Lagarde: Key challenge will be to bridge the gap until vaccination is well advanced

Comments by ECB president, Christine Lagarde





This is so the recovery can build its own momentum after

It is more important than ever for fiscal, monetary policy to work hand in hand

Euro area economic activity lost momentum going into Q4

The resurgence in virus cases is weighing on services in particular

Euro area economy expected to be severely affected by rapid increase in infections

Expects headline inflation to stay in negative territory until early 2021

ECB reserving favourable conditions for as long as needed to support jobs, credit

Full speech

Lagarde also mentions that PEPP and TLTRO are likely to remain as the main tools for the central bank, so that continues to reaffirm market expectations that a rate cut is unlikely to be part of the "recalibration" going into the meeting next month.



