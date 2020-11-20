ECB's Lagarde makes no reference to current monetary policy in speech today

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Lagarde only says that decisive action is needed to sustain growth

Her keynote speech is for an event more related to green financing and climate change, so that is not too surprising. Let's move on.

Her full speech can be found here, for those interested.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose