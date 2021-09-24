ECB's Lagarde: Many of the causes of higher prices are temporary

ECB president, Christine Lagarde, spoke to CNBC in an interview yesterday with the transcript just released today





A lot of the increase is to do with energy prices

VAT in Germany also played a role, adding to another base effect

Adjustment to PEPP purchases in Q4 is not tapering, but a recalibration

There is a shortage of supply relative to much higher demand



But things will fall into place as new sources of supply will be identified

Euro area's exposure to Evergrande would be limited

ECB is looking into the situation; financial markets are interconnected

Full transcript





There isn't anything that we haven't already heard from Lagarde and her peers since the ECB policy meeting earlier this month. She did touch on Evergrande a little, saying that any impact towards Europe would be rather limited so there's that.