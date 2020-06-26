ECB's Lagarde: Central banks have responded to the crisis in a 'massive' way

Further comments by Lagarde





This crisis is worse than the 2008-09 financial crisis

The ECB mandate is the same i.e. focus on price stability

We have to use instruments that provide the most proportionate response

"We knew we had more to do", when talking about initial €750 billion PEPP launch

Needed to ensure that there was sufficient liquidity

Also needed to make sure that banks could continue lending to the economy

For once, monetary policy and fiscal policy worked hand in hand

There's nothing new here in what she is saying mostly, as she is more or less just scratching the surface of things. The only interesting remark for me is that she admitted that the ECB knew they would have needed to add to PEPP stimulus upon the initial €750 billion launch. I reckon to some extent that is true, but they were probably just rushing out something to 'close the spreads' at the time.



