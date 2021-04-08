ECB's Lagarde: PEPP envelope need not be used in full if favourable financing conditions can be maintained

Remarks by ECB president, Christine Lagarde, at the 43rd IMFC meeting





Risks surrounding euro area growth outlook have become more balanced

Headline inflation likely to increase further in the coming months

But temporary factors are expected to fade out early next year

PEPP envelope can be recalibrated to maintain favourable financing conditions

This is pretty much a rehash of the March monetary policy meeting statement and press conference. As such, there isn't anything new here really. In any case, expect more of the same language to follow from the ECB minutes release later today as well.



