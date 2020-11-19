ECB's Lagarde: PEPP was targeted to be temporary, exceptional

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by ECB president, Christine Lagarde, in parliament

I think the key word in the headline remark is 'was'. As things stand, PEPP stimulus is set to run through until June next year but is likely to be extended until the end of 2021 with total purchases also set to be bolstered from the current €1.35 trillion.
