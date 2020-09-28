ECB's Lagarde: ECB continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments

Comments from the ECB President

  • Governing council will carefully assess all incoming information
  • Recovery remains incomplete, uncertain and uneven
  • Stronger euro set to weigh on inflation
  • Will carefully assess all incoming information, including developments in the exchange rate with regard to its implications for the medium-term inflation outlook
There's nothing new with the language or the jawboning on the euro.

