ECB's Lagarde: ECB continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments
- Governing council will carefully assess all incoming information
- Recovery remains incomplete, uncertain and uneven
- Stronger euro set to weigh on inflation
- Will carefully assess all incoming information, including developments in the exchange rate with regard to its implications for the medium-term inflation outlook
There's nothing new with the language or the jawboning on the euro.