ECB's Lagarde: Seeing uneven, incomplete, asymmetric recovery in Q3

Comments by ECB president, Christine Lagarde

  • Outlook surrounded by a lot of uncertainty
  • Can't afford complacency, fiscal efforts needed
  • Second virus wave adds to uncertainty
These are more or less points she already brought up yesterday here.
