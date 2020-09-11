Subscription Confirmed!
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Friday September 11 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday September 10 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 09 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday, September 8 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday the 7th of September at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
ECB's Lagarde: Seeing uneven, incomplete, asymmetric recovery in Q3
ECB's Vasiliauskas: Recent euro gains are not historically exceptional
ECB's Schnabel: The pandemic has not undermined monetary dominance in the euro area
ECB's Villeroy: ECB does not target the exchange rate
ECB's Lane: Euro's rise dampens inflation outlook