ECB's Lagarde: The market can test us as much as they want

Comments by ECB president, Christine Lagarde

ECB won't be guided by short-term economic moves

ECB will adjust PEPP as needed depending on financing conditions

To reassess pace of PEPP purchases in due course at a quarterly pace









Lagarde is laying down the gauntlet to those doubting the ECB's resolve in stepping up its PEPP commitment and trying to pin down the recent rise in bond yields. This is going to be another one to add to the list after the "we are not here to close the spreads" comment: