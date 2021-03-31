ECB's Lagarde: The market can test us as much as they want

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB president, Christine Lagarde

  • ECB won't be guided by short-term economic moves
  • ECB will adjust PEPP as needed depending on financing conditions
  • To reassess pace of PEPP purchases in due course at a quarterly pace
Lagarde is laying down the gauntlet to those doubting the ECB's resolve in stepping up its PEPP commitment and trying to pin down the recent rise in bond yields. This is going to be another one to add to the list after the "we are not here to close the spreads" comment:
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose