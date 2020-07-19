ECB's Lagarde wants an ambitious EU agreement not necessarily a quick one

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde commented on the ongoing negotiations at the EU leaders summit

  • "Ideally, the leaders' agreement should be ambitious in terms of size and composition of the package, broadly along the lines of what has been proposed by the Commission" 
  • "From my perspective, it's better to agree on an ambitious facility along these lines, even if it takes a bit more time. I would hope that the leaders agree on something that's ambitious rather than fast."

